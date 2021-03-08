-
“Colleges may want to blame student partying for not allowing them to reopen successfully, but they have forfeited the moral authority to do so,” writes…
Officials at UNC-Chapel Hill hope a new initiative will change the way students think about alcohol.The school's revised alcohol policy takes a public…
The Chapel Hill Police Department is getting help from the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) to check whether bars are serving patrons under…
Almost twice as many middle and high school students compared to parents think that underage drinking is a serious issue, according to a survey…