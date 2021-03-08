U.S. Representative Howard Coble

-
With the passing of Congressman Howard Coble, North Carolina loses one of a vanishing breed: the old style politician.Meanwhile, municipal elections…
Republican lawmaker Howard Cobledied yesterday at age 84.Coble represented North Carolina’s Sixth District in the U.S. House of Representatives for 30…
Former Congressman Howard Coble died late Tuesday at age 84. The Republican represented North Carolina's sixth district for 30 years.Representative Coble…
There will be a new representative of North Carolina’s 6th congressional district this winter. Republican Howard Coble is retiring after 30 years in the…
Voters narrowed the crowded field of candidates in two open congressional races last night. They chose a Democratic nominee in the 12th and narrowed a…
Early voting for begins this Thursday and candidates for federal, state and local offices are making a final push leading up to the May 6th primary. In…
North Carolina’s longest serving Republican in the House of Representatives says he will not run for re-election.Congressman Howard Coble of the sixth…