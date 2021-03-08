-
The University of North Carolina System has signed a new collaborative agreement with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, which is based at Fort Bragg.It will…
-
Richard Watkins has always moved in multiple circles. As a child he was surrounded by college sports and college life. His father was the baseball coach…
-
Richard Watkins has always moved in multiple circles. As a child he was surrounded by college sports and college life. His father was the baseball coach…
-
Part of the American dream includes a solid education with the promise of a lucrative job down the road. For students in North Carolina who are…
-
Part of the American dream includes a solid education with the promise of a lucrative job down the road. For students in North Carolina who are…
-
As the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements continue to evolve, the problem of gender bias and discrimination in the workplace is no closer to being solved.…
-
As the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements continue to evolve, the problem of gender bias and discrimination in the workplace is no closer to being solved.…
-
Leland Melvin’s path to a career at NASA is unconventional to say the least. As a teenager he got a scholarship to play football at the University of…
-
Leland Melvin’s path to a career at NASA is unconventional to say the least. As a teenager he got a scholarship to play football at the University of…
-
The number of women in STEM is growing, but large barriers remain. A new study shows that experiences of sexual harassment in the workplace have a…