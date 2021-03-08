-
Faculty at UNC-Chapel Hill and environmental groups are raising concerns over a new effort on campus created by the General Assembly.Republican lawmakers…
Senate Republicans are proposing eliminating the state’s protections for drinking water from Jordan and Falls lakes, in favor of new measures that could…
The Department of Environmental Quality has pulled the plug on SolarBees. DEQ says it's removing the devices from Jordan Lake. SolarBees have been…
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality announced it will halt the SolarBee pilot project, saying the floating mixers are not improving…
North Carolina is home to seven natural lakes. Jordan Lake—despite its name—is not one of them. It’s a reservoir, created in 1974.And almost from the day…
Two proposals in the State Legislature would have a significant impact on the so-called Jordan Lake Rules. The rules were passed in 2009 and were designed…
State environmental officials are overseeing the installation of special machines in Jordan Lake starting today. SolarBees are water circulators intended…