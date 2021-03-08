Smoking Ban

-
Duke University will become a smoke-free campus beginning in July 2020. The new policy has been in the works for several years, but the addition of…
North Carolina doesn't spend enough to keep people from smoking or help them quit. That's according to a report from a coalition of health…
Orange County's board of commissioners will discuss a county-wide ban on smoking in public places at its meeting tomorrow. The county's Board of Health…
Beginning tomorrow, a Durham city ordinance will officially prohibit smoking on city and county grounds both inside and outside. County commissioners…
The budget on Governor Bev Perdue's desk would eliminate the Health and Wellness Trust Fund. And that has some public health experts worried. One of the…
Durham health officials want to ban smoking in a number of public places, including all county and city grounds, athletic fields, playgrounds, and bus…
The city of Raleigh is one step closer to banning smoking in public parks.The City Council voted 6-to-2 to move towards a ban on smoking in city parks.…