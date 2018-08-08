Federal Jury Awards More Than $470 Million To Hog Farm Neighbors In Nuisance Suit

Last week a federal jury awarded more than $470 million to six neighbors of a hog farm operation in Pender County, North Carolina following a nuisance lawsuit. The neighbors said the farm produced smells, noise, flies and pests.

It is the third and largest hog nuisance verdict against pork producer Murphy-Brown, a subsidiary of Smithfield Foods. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Michelle Nowlin, a clinical professor of law at Duke University and supervising attorney for the Environmental Law and Policy Clinic, about the decision and what it means for hog farming in North Carolina.