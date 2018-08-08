Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Federal Jury Awards More Than $470 Million To Hog Farm Neighbors In Nuisance Suit

Last week a federal jury awarded more than $470 million to six neighbors of a hog farm operation in Pender County, North Carolina following a nuisance lawsuit. The neighbors said the farm produced smells, noise, flies and pests. 

It is the third and largest hog nuisance verdict against pork producer Murphy-Brown, a subsidiary of Smithfield Foods. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Michelle Nowlin, a clinical professor of law at Duke University and supervising attorney for the Environmental Law and Policy Clinic, about the decision and what it means for hog farming in North Carolina. 

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSmithfield FoodsHog FarmingMichelle NowlinDuke UniversityEnvironmental Law and Policy Clinic
