-
The Sierra Club has recognized several North Carolina universities for their sustainability efforts, naming them "Cool Schools" in 2017 as part of its…
-
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality announced it will halt the SolarBee pilot project, saying the floating mixers are not improving…
-
North Carolina is home to seven natural lakes. Jordan Lake—despite its name—is not one of them. It’s a reservoir, created in 1974.And almost from the day…
-
Duke Energy has settled a landmark lawsuit over air pollution at coal-burning power plants in North Carolina.The suit was first filed in 2000 by the U.S.…
-
The North Carolina Senate has passed a bill that would prohibit any state agency from fully complying with the EPA’s Clean Power Plan.The Obama…
-
Thirty years ago today, President Ronald Reagan signed the North Carolina Wilderness Act which protected nearly 100,000 acres of wilderness in the state.…
-
Thirty years ago today, President Ronald Reagan signed the North Carolina Wilderness Act which protected nearly 100,000 acres of wilderness in the state.…
-
North Carolina environmental officials have said "no" to a federal grant to check water quality in areas where fracking may occur. The state Department of…
-
An environmental group is trying to halt new rules that allow more vegetation to be cut around billboards that line the state's roadways. Billboard owners…