-
Most school years across North Carolina are well underway, and that means giant yellow school buses are out on the roads each morning and afternoon. But…
-
Wake County Commissioners unanimously supported a plan to create a civil penalty for drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus.The North Carolina…
-
Thousands of school buses will hit the roads this week for the first day of classes at many schools across the state. Whether you're a parent of a…
-
North Carolina motorists could be fined at least $400 if they pass a stopped school bus, according to a new law now in effect.Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday…
-
Wake County school bus drivers will start using hand signals today as an extra safety measure.The district’s bus drivers have three new signals: a palm…
-
Wake County schools is transporting more students with fewer buses this year.The school district cut 70 buses from its routes—even while the number of…
-
Winter weather prompted many schools to close across central North Carolina today. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools made that call later than others.…
-
The North Carolina Highway Patrol is on the lookout for motorists who illegally pass a stopped school bus. The week-long enforcement campaign is called…
-
Law enforcement will soon have a new tool to catch motorists who illegally pass stopped school buses. School districts are in the process of installing…
-
Local school districts in North Carolina will have less state funding for school buses this year. The General Assembly cut $4.6 million from the budget…