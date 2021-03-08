-
Gov. Pat McCrory on Wednesday nominated a 30-year veteran of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to head the State Bureau of Investigation,…
-
Following a two-year investigation by the SBI, the Forsyth County district attorney says it appears that about 20 possible crimes were not reported by…
-
Lawmakers in the State Senate have presented a $20.6 billion budget proposal. It would spend slightly less than Governor McCrory’s plan and offers no…
-
State Attorney General Roy Cooper says he's concerned about an increase in domestic violence deaths in North Carolina last year. State law requires police…
-
There were 460 meth lab busts in the state last year. That's a record high. It's up from 344 busts the year before. State Bureau of Investigation agents…
-
The State Court of Appeals has reversed a Durham judge's decision to dismiss murder charges in a case involving claims of mishandled evidence.In a…
-
The Orange County District Attorney has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into the activities of a UNC-Chapel Hill professor. Julius…