Roy Williams

-
UNC-Chapel Hill’s men’s basketball team will play in the Maui Invitational this year without having to leave the state of North Carolina.Due to concerns…
-
Administrators and coaches from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are in Nashville Wednesday. They are there to face questions from the NCAA…
-
North Carolina lost the National Championship in heartbreaking fashion last night. The Tar Heels were defeated by Villanova 77-74. Carolina overcame a…
-
Carolina is headed to the NCAA basketball tournament final. The Tar Heels beat Syracuse Saturday. Tonight, this number one seed will take on second-seeded…
-
In men's college basketball, last night's Carolina-Duke game lived up to all the pre-game hype. After leading for most of the game, the Tar Heels lost to…
-
Induction into a sports Hall of Fame is a reflective moment for any athlete or coach. Nine Tar Heel players or coaches are in the Basketball Hall of Fame,…
-
Big-time college basketball is a way of life in North Carolina. It brings excitement and millions of dollars to the Triangle, and gives the region much of…