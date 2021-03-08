Robin Cummings

-
Retired surgeon and former state Medicaid Director Robin Gary Cummings took office as chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2015.…
-
Retired surgeon and former state Medicaid Director Robin Gary Cummings took office as chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2015.…
-
North Carolina’s Medicaid program covers 1.7 million people at a cost of $14 billion per year.The program for low-income and disabled residents has had a…
-
North Carolina’s Medicaid program covers 1.7 million people at a cost of $14 billion per year.The program for low-income and disabled residents has had a…