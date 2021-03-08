-
Raleigh's Historic Development Commission is hosting a public meeting tonight about the city's historic preservation rules. Experts and the public will…
-
Wake County is celebrating a major milestone this week. Latest numbers show the county will welcome its one millionth resident.So, bring out the pulled…
-
The Raleigh Planning Commission wants to close a loophole in the city's sign ordinance. This morning, they'll present a proposal to the City Council that…
-
The Raleigh City Council has created a task force to review the city's sign ordinance. The measure determines what signs certain businesses can have, what…
-
Raleigh is bidding farewell to its planning director.Mitchell Silver took the post in 2005, when Raleigh was a mid-sized city grappling with rapid…
-
Thousands of bluegrass fans will pour into downtown Raleigh this week for the Wide Open Bluegrass Festival. Hosting the festival is a big coup for the…
-
Thousands of bluegrass fans will pour into downtown Raleigh this week for the Wide Open Bluegrass Festival. Hosting the festival is a big coup for the…
-
Raleigh city officials have plans for several new residential developments in the middle of the capital city. They say it's part of their master plan to…