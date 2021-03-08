-
Virtual learning has changed almost everything about the classroom experience in North Carolina, but implicit racial biases remain as a hindrance to…
-
Advocacy groups that lobby for the well-being of young children have written a letter to Governor Roy Cooper and N.C. Health and Human Services Director…
-
North Carolina will receive up to $56 million toward improving early childhood education and health outcomes for at-risk children, Gov. Roy Cooper…
-
It's 10 o'clock on a Tuesday morning at the LEAP Academy's Nuestra Escuelita, in Durham. That means it's music time. A circle of three- and four-year-olds…
-
A recent analysis of five decades of data shows that high-quality early childhood education has lasting benefits for kids. Yet in North Carolina, less…
-
Researchers at the UNC Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute have more evidence that children who attend pre-K see better outcomes down the…
-
Wake County school officials say they hope to expand pre-kindergarten services by adding more than 200 slots for next school year. Superintendent Jim…
-
A review by UNC-Chapel Hill researchers confirms that children who speak two languages make greater gains in early education programs than their peers who…
-
The State Supreme Court is considering whether North Carolina is required to provide free pre-kindergarten education to all of its students. Currently,…
-
The State Supreme Court is considering whether North Carolina is required to provide free pre-kindergarten education to all of its students. Currently,…