-
Hiking through fields and forests has been life changing for Jennifer Pharr Davis. She is a professional hiker and adventurer. At just 21 years old, she…
-
Hiking through fields and forests has been life changing for Jennifer Pharr Davis. She is a professional hiker and adventurer. At just 21 years old, she…
-
There is a common misconception that black people do not hike, camp or spend much time in the outdoors. This perception is perpetuated by images featured…
-
There is a common misconception that black people do not hike, camp or spend much time in the outdoors. This perception is perpetuated by images featured…