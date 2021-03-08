-
The Outer Banks will have its first passenger-only ferry next spring. The State Department of Transportation has signed a contract for a catamaran vessel…
-
A new, longer ferry route between Hatteras and Ocracoke Island on the Outer Banks is now permanent. Officials from the U.S. Coast Guard, Army Corps of…
-
The NC Department of Transportation is holding hearings this week on whether or not to raise the cost of riding the state's ferries (even in places where…
-
A bi-partisan group of state lawmakers has introduced a bill that would allow for sponsorship of ferry lines along the North Carolina coast.Last year the…
-
The North Carolina DOT starts a series of public meetings Monday to get feedback about its plans for Highway 12 and new ferry tolls on the Outer Banks.…
-
Ferry service between Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands could resume as early as this week with an alternate route. The state Department of Transportation…
-
The North Carolina Ferry Division says service remains spotty between Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands. State transportation officials have been suspending…
-
Ferry Service on the southern end of the Cape Lookout National Seashore will be getting an upgrade. Officials are planning new passenger service to the…