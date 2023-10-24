Neurodivergence

-
One 2022 study shows 80% of autistic people assigned female at birth remain undiagnosed at 18. A self-empowerment coach, a lawyer and a photographer tell their stories about how late autism diagnoses shape their relationships and identity.
-
Many autistic people assigned female at birth remain undiagnosed at 18, so what's it like to get an autism diagnosis in your adulthood? Anita meets two women whose paths to a diagnosis started on the internet. Plus a non-binary photographer shares how their late autism diagnosis has informed their marriage and sense of self.