NC Utilities Commission

Environmental groups say hearings underway in Raleigh could determine whether North Carolina’s solar energy industry continues to grow at a rapid…
The state Utilities Commission is considering a proposal that would allow private water companies to raise rates in some cases without public hearings.…
Attorney General Roy Cooper is challenging a rate hike by Duke Energy. The North Carolina Utilities Commission approved the increase of 4.5 percent by…
State regulators are considering a plan to allow Duke Energy to charge customers a little more as it increases energy efficiency.The Utilities Commission…
Officials with Aqua North Carolina are seeking another rate increase -- the third in five years.. The private water provider wants a 19 percent jump in…
The private water utility Aqua North Carolina says it plans to file for its third rate increase in five years. The company notified the state Utilities…
Progress Energy has reached a tentative deal with the Public Staff on the state Utilities Commission to reduce its request for a rate increase. The…
A North Carolina renewable energy company says it plans to build a large solar farm in Duplin County. Strata Solar announced yesterday it's developing 400…
A series of hearings begins today to examine how Duke Energy wants to invest in power sources over the next 20 years. The state Utilities Commission is…