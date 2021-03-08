NC Agriculture Department

-
Watermelon Day at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh is no average day at the market. Families pack the gazebo area for the big show. On this steamy…
-
The BeeCheck mapping system is getting a lot of attention in North Carolina since an aerial pesticide spraying in South Carolina killed millions of honey…
-
At the Ivanhoe Blueberry Farms in Sampson County, many of the blueberry bushes are close to eight feet tall now, with plants so close, visitors can hardly…
-
In a letter addressed to euthanasia technicians and registered animal shelters in the state, the N.C. Department of Agriculture says the use of gas…
-
If you have lived in North Carolina for any amount of time, you have likely heard this is the sweet potato state. More sweet potatoes are grown here than…
-
North Carolina farmers and distributors are expected to get an earful from the Food and Drug Administration today.The gathering in Greensboro is an…
-
North Carolina’s Agriculture and Biotechnology communities have launched a new global economic development platform. Doug Edgeton is President and CEO of…
-
The federal tobacco buyout program has officially ended. The last of the tobacco buyout checks are being distributed this month.The program, officially…
-
North Carolina is known for its diverse agriculture offerings. And you can always count on the State Farmer’s Market to feature the best the state has to…
-
North Carolina House and Senate leaders say they've finalized details for public school teacher pay raises and the state's budget, but lawmakers are…