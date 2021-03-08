Montford Point

-
President Roosevelt opened all branches of the military to Black troops in 1941, but for African-American service members like Luther Hendricks, racism...
A memorial to the first African Americans in the U.S. Marine Corps is going up in Lejeune Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville, NC. More than 20,000 black…
The U.S. Marine Corps remained segregated until 1948. The first group to break the color barrier was a group of African-American men who trained at Camp…
