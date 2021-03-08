Mitch Weiss

-
When former schoolteacher Jane Whaley and her husband, Sam, founded Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, NC in 1979, no one could have imagined all that…
-
When former schoolteacher Jane Whaley and her husband, Sam, founded Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, NC in 1979, no one could have imagined all that…
-
According to a report by The Associated Press, the Cherokee Department of Social Services has been systematically and illegally removing children from…
-
According to a report by The Associated Press, the Cherokee Department of Social Services has been systematically and illegally removing children from…
-
UPDATED 12:11 P.M. ON FRIDAY, MARCH 10 North Carolina district attorney David Learner said Friday that two assistant district attorneys no longer work for…
-
UPDATED 12:11 P.M. ON FRIDAY, MARCH 10 North Carolina district attorney David Learner said Friday that two assistant district attorneys no longer work for…