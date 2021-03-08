-
Young voters, ages 18 to 30, are coming out in big numbers in the lead-up to Election Day. North Carolina ranks in the top states for early ballots cast…
-
Owning your first home is a rite of passage — a marker of true adulthood. For those privileged enough to buy a house, it is often the first step in…
-
It's being called a political crisis: Partisanship is the worst it's been in decades. Now, a few North Carolina legislators think they might have a…
-
Millennials are the least likely to go to church and less religiously oriented than generations before them. It’s a statistic that has been repeated often…
-
Millennials are the least likely to go to church and less religiously oriented than generations before them. It’s a statistic that has been repeated often…
-
Surrogates for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign have fanned out across this battleground state, trying to bridge a perceived…
-
Greensboro's economy is recovering from the recession, according to the city's annual growth and development trends report.Planning Department Director…
-
A study from NC State University found that more than 40 percent of young American adults have moved away from home, but they aren't financially…
-
It’s been a tough job market for the young worker since the last recession and economic downturn. Many in that under-35 age group have been squeezed out…
-
A new survey by Duke University and CFO Magazine shows the millennial generation may not be having an easy time in the workplace.Millennials – those age…