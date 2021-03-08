Military Jobs

-
The U.S. Army announced Thursday it is cutting about 40,000 soldiers nationwide. Fort Bragg is home to more than 50,000 troops in Fayetteville. The base…
-
Computer giant Lenovo is teaming up with the non-profit Dress for Success to help get female veterans into the civilian workforce.Numbers from the US…
-
Fort Bragg is hosting a Transition Summit today and tomorrow to help out-going soldiers find jobs outside the military.The federal unemployment rate for…
-
A career fair gets underway this morning in Raleigh that’s not for your the average job-seeker. It’s specifically for men and women who were injured in…