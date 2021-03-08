Mark Kleinschmidt

-
Harvey Milk was not the first openly-gay elected official, but is certainly one of the most famous. After two unsuccessful bids for a set on the San…
Thirty years ago Chapel Hill Town Council member Joe Herzenberg made history when he became the first openly gay elected official in the South. Today…
The municipal elections are over, and some North Carolina communities are getting new leadership.For the fifth time in three years Charlotte has a new…
Aisha Anwar remembers when she attended a campus lecture last year as a UNC-Chapel Hill sophomore. She was one of the only Muslims in the crowd. The guest…
The town of Chapel Hill will appeal a judge's rulings that struck down new towing and cell phone ordinances.Isaac-Davy Aronson: Chapel Hill's ban on cell…