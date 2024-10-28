Purple Ballot: As Election Day nears, a look at several down the ballot races
As a battleground state, North Carolina will be pivotal in the presidential election. But there are many other races in our state that don’t get nearly as much attention.
Colin Campbell, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief, talks with Due South's Jeff Tiberii about some NC Council of State races, and about the lone Congressional race in North Carolina that is expected to be competitive.
Guest
Colin Campbell, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief