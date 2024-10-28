Bringing The World Home To You

Politics
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Purple Ballot: As Election Day nears, a look at several down the ballot races

By Jeff Tiberii,
Colin CampbellRachel McCarthy
Published October 28, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
In this Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, stacks of ballot envelopes waiting to be mailed are seen at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C.
Gerry Broome
/
AP
In this Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, stacks of ballot envelopes waiting to be mailed are seen at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C.

As a battleground state, North Carolina will be pivotal in the presidential election. But there are many other races in our state that don’t get nearly as much attention.

Colin Campbell, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief, talks with Due South's Jeff Tiberii about some NC Council of State races, and about the lone Congressional race in North Carolina that is expected to be competitive.

Guest

Colin Campbell, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief

