Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Finally, A Book She's Allowed To Talk About

1 of 2
Autumn Karen, a Greensboro-based ghostwriter whose book 'Mississippi Still Burning: From Hoods to Suits' tells the story of black preacher James Hart Stern and his unlikely relationship with infamous white supremacist and convicted murderer Edgar Ray Kill
Autumn Karen
2 of 2
The gravestone of James Chaney, killed at the direction of Edgar Ray Killen for his civil rights work in Mississippi in 1964.
Autumn Karen

As a professional ghostwriter, Autumn Karen is usually forbidden to discuss her projects or her behind-the-scenes role in creating them. But the author of a recently-published book insisted that her name grace the cover along with his. “Mississippi Still Burning: From Hoods to Suits” (One Human Race Inc./2018) is James Stern’s incredible true story of being a black man incarcerated with Edgar Ray Killen, an Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan and the man convicted of the 1964 triple-homicide of three civil rights activitsts. 

It weaves in the history of race relations in America with the story of two diametrically-opposed cellmates who built trust and openness with each other. Host Frank Stasio talks with ghostwriter Autumn Karen about finally getting to put her name on a book with such an important historical narrative. 

 

Tags

The State of ThingsMississippi BurningCivil RightsKKKKu Klux KlanNational Socialist Movementwhite supremacyneo-naziJames Hart SternEdgar Ray KillenThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio