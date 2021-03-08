-
North Carolina has about 117,000 young parents between age 18 to 24. Few of these young parents have a degree, and most of them are poor, according to the…
Health and education indicators are improving among North Carolina children despite spotty economic recovery, according to an annual report from the Annie…
North Carolina ranks 34th in the country for child well-being. That's according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation's 2015 KIDS COUNT Data Book. The annual…
African-American, Latino and American-Indian children in North Carolina face greater obstacles to success than their peers, according to a new policy…
Sixty-five percent of students in North Carolina are not reading at grade level by the time they reach fourth grade, according to the latest KIDS COUNT…