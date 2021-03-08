Innocence Project

-
Two exonerated members of what was known as the "Central Park Five," will speak at Duke University Monday night. The detailed story of the "Central Park…
-
A North Carolina man who was released from prison after serving 17 years for a murder he didn't commit has died.The co-director of Duke University's…
-
Family, friends and lawyers filled a Durham County courtroom today in support of Darryl Howard.Howard was convicted of murdering a woman and her daughter…
-
The state of North Carolina is appealing a judge's order for a new trial for Darryl Howard. Howard has been in prison for 19 years for the 1995 murder of…
-
In 1982, a woman notified the police that two men had broken into her home, and one of them had sexually assaulted her. She described the sexual offender…
-
“The worst thing you can be is a sex offender because it’s dirt that you can’t wash off.”Those words were spoken by James Waller in an interview with WUNC…
-
Across the country, 306 wrongfully convicted inmates have been exonerated because of DNA evidence. The number of people exonerated through other means is…
-
Across the country, 306 wrongfully convicted inmates have been exonerated because of DNA evidence. The number of people exonerated through other means is…
-
Marvin Anderson was exonerated in 2001 after spending 15 years in a Virginia prison and four years on parole for crimes he did not commit. His exoneration…
-
Jeffrey Deskovic was 16 when one of his female classmates, Angela Correa, was found murdered in the woods in their hometown in upstate New York. He says…