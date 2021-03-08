-
A package of economic incentives aimed at luring businesses to North Carolina is one vote away from reaching the Governor’s desk.The Senate swiftly…
Like a flight that keeps getting delayed, House budget deliberations never took off on Wednesday.The setbacks points to the slow, complex process of…
CBC Americas of Japan is moving its US headquarters from New York to North Carolina.Japan-based CBC makes flooring and plastics as well as video…
For more than 30 years, the Wilmington area has been a hub for the filming of movies, TV shows and commercials. Dawson’s Creek and Iron Man 3 are among…
State legislators sparred over job incentives and a change to the gas tax during finance and appropriation committees meetings Tuesday. The bills…
A nutrition and skin care company has selected Winston-Salem as the site for its new east coast manufacturing plant. Herbalife will bring nearly 500 new…