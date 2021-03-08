-
Lawmakers could debate a plan to loosen North Carolina's gun regulations as early as Thursday. The Republican majority has struggled to reach a consensus…
Residents of Wake County can now apply online for a permit to own a hand gun or to carry one concealed. Instead of going into an office, they can fill out…
A Chapel Hill group is helping restaurants and bars clarify a new law to patrons. People with permits to carry concealed handguns can bring their weapon…
State senators have passed a measure that would do away with handgun permits and add more places people can carry or store firearms.Republican backers say…