A U.S. Marine caught smuggling guns into Haiti told investigators he wanted to help the country’s military learn marksmanship and defeat “thugs” causing…
Edwidge Danticat is a renowned Haitian-American writer whose work is rooted in her native country. As a child in Haiti, she lived for many years in a…
Radio Haiti was the first independent Haitian radio station and the first public media platform to broadcast largely in Creole. Under the leadership of…
Having lived in San Francisco, Wagner knew what to do when an earthquake hit. Still, she was shocked when the earth underneath her began shaking. "I was…
Jessica Alexander began her career as an aid worker with idealistic eyes.But the day-to-day realities of helping rebuild disaster areas made her realize…
Experts are in Durham today and tomorrow, attending a conference on Haiti. Their goal is to assess and improve aid efforts to the country following the…
