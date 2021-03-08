-
The invasive, tree-killing emerald ash borer has been detected in one more county in North Carolina. The insect was confirmed in Mecklenburg County this…
North Carolina is one of the states hardest hit by invasive forest pests, according to a report from the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies.Part of the…
North Carolina is releasing wasps to fight an invasive beetle in ash trees. Forestry officials say the particular species of wasp is a natural enemy of…
State agricultural officials have placed a quarantine on firewood from three counties due to a destructive insect infestation. Pest control crews have…
An Asian beetle that first turned up in Michigan is threatening to spread to North Carolina. The Emerald Ash Borer arrived in the U.S. about ten years…