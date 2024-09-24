Election 2024 Candidate Profiles

-
The N.C. Supreme Court is the highest court in North Carolina where Republicans currently hold a 5-to-2 majority. This year, incumbent Justice Allison Riggs, a Democrat, will face Republican Court of Appeals Judge Jefferson Griffin.
The office of lieutenant governor in North Carolina doesn't come with much power, but it's often a stepping stone for leaders who eventually run for governor.
While you might assume incorrectly that the Office of State Treasurer is where tax revenue gets processed, it’s actually a key position that oversees pension fund investments for state retirees and manages the state employees’ healthcare plan.