Council members voted unanimously Monday night to push for federal programs they say would reduce racial inequality. Those include payments to descendants…
A member of the Durham City Council is proposing a pilot program that would give a basic income to the city's poorest residents.Councilman Mark-Anthony…
Protesters have been camped outside the Durham Police Department since Monday night. That's when the Durham City Council approved a 5% increase in the…
In an effort to increase police accountability, the Durham City Council has approved a plan to spend $1.4 million dollars to outfit police officers with…