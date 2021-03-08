-
North Carolina environmental officials say Colonial Pipeline significantly underestimated the amount of gasoline that spilled in Huntersville in August, and they've ordered the company to provide a new number.
-
A new report finds the North Carolina General Assembly cut funding for the state Department of Environmental Quality by approximately 34 percent over a…
-
The city of Greensboro says a contractor is responsible for dumping a potentially carcinogenic chemical into the water supply in the Cape Fear River…
-
The state Department of Environmental Quality is monitoring a handful of excessive algae blooms at lakes across the state this summer. The agency says the…
-
“Look at that boat right yonder. They’re going around picking up dead fish,” says a man who identifies himself on https://youtu.be/rMXaPK_v11A"…
-
Donald van der Vaart was North Carolina’s top environmental official under former Gov. Pat McCrory. When Gov. Roy Cooper took office, Van der Vaart…
-
Donald van der Vaart was North Carolina’s top environmental official under former Gov. Pat McCrory. When Gov. Roy Cooper took office, Van der Vaart…
-
Flooding. Sewer spills. Contaminated drinking water.Across North Carolina's communities, water systems have been pushed to their limits, and in some cases…
-
Governor Roy Cooper has made cabinet picks for the department of environmental quality and the department of transportation.The new Democratic governor…
-
The state Department of Environmental Quality has issued a $6.6 million fine against Duke Energy for violations associated with the Dan River Coal Ash…