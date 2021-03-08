-
Since the coronavirus was classified as a pandemic, it has changed how the dental industry operates.North Carolina continues to slowly reopen and dentists…
-
Some dental offices in North Carolina are starting to reopen.The CDC and the American Dental Association recommend that patients wait in their cars and…
-
On a recent morning, two third-graders from New Hanover County get their teeth cleaned and examined in the dentist's office that's parked next to a…
-
When Ali Heydari was a teenager, he knew he wanted to be a productive member of society. He just didn't know what he wanted to do. He flipped burgers at…
-
When Deah Barakat was an undergraduate at NC State University, his father bought him a white house about five miles from campus. But Deah, who lived with…
-
A white-toothed smile is a gesture that many likely engage in dozens of times a day without thought. Historian Colin Jones traced the history of the smile…
-
A white-toothed smile is a gesture that many likely engage in dozens of times a day without thought. Historian Colin Jones traced the history of the smile…