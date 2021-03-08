-
In his new novel, “Extraordinary Adventures” (St. Martin’s Press/2017), writer Daniel Wallace features the story of a middle-aged man who lives an…
-
In his new novel, “Extraordinary Adventures” (St. Martin’s Press/2017), writer Daniel Wallace features the story of a middle-aged man who lives an…
-
Daniel Wallace is a storyteller extraordinaire. He's the author of five novels including Big Fish, which was made into a movie by Tim Burton. Django…
-
Daniel Wallace is best known for his debut novel “Big Fish,” which became a Hollywood movie. which became a Hollywood movie and is soon debuting as a…
-
Daniel Wallace is best known for his debut novel “Big Fish,” which became a Hollywood movie. which became a Hollywood movie and is soon debuting as a…