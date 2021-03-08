-
Corporal punishment would be permanently prohibited in North Carolina's public schools in legislation advancing a year after the last two school districts…
The last school district that practiced corporal punishment in North Carolina has voted to ban it.Board members voted unanimously to end paddling on…
Corporal punishment will end in one North Carolina county's schools.News outlets report Robeson County was one of two school systems in North Carolina…
An attempt to ban corporal punishment in Robeson County schools has stalled. The effort was led by parents and child advocates.Robeson County is one of…
Corporal punishment is still a legal practice in North Carolina schools. But today there are just two districts in the state where educators still inflict…
Crime, violence, dropout rates and out-of-school suspensions declined across North Carolina public schools last school year, according to a report…
A new report from Action for Children North Carolina shows corporal punishment continues to be used less and less in the state.Most North Carolina school…
A first-of-its-kind report describes corporal punishment practices across the state.Jeff Tiberii: The study by Action for Children North Carolina details…