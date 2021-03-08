-
North Carolina seeks to close antiquated loopholes in sexual assault laws and add more protections for child abuse victims.SB 199, which passed the Senate…
The 1979 North Carolina Supreme Court ruling in State v. Way declared that women cannot legally revoke consent during a sexual encounter. This ruling came…
