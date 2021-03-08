-
Public health expert Bahby Banks has been hearing about COVID-19 since before the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic back in March. As a…
It’s early afternoon on a recent Tuesday and Dr. Francis Aniekwensi is preparing to see his twentieth patient of the day.“We don’t discriminate. We see…
The former Warren Community Health Clinic in Warrenton sits empty and quiet, across the parking lot from the county health department. Until last year,…
It’s coming down to the wire for Congress to approve continued funding for Community Health Centers across the U.S., including 39 organizations in North…