Coastal Communities

Host Dave DeWitt discusses efforts along the North Carolina coast to assess sea level rise and mitigate the impact of beach erosion.
President Donald Trump announced a 10-year moratorium on offshore drilling off the coasts of Georgia, Florida and South Carolina last week. It appears on…
Orrin Pilkey was sounding the alarm about climate change and sea level rise long before the topics were part of public consciousness. As an early…
Coping and recovering from a crisis is nothing new for North Carolina’s coastal residents. Hurricanes have altered life for generations of families along…
A year after Florence, Dorian restarts the cycle of disaster preparedness, damage control, and recovery. Florence’s toll was especially harsh on North…
In the town of Duck on the Outer Banks, all beaches are open to the public. But the walkways to the beaches are not, as all access points are private…
A $4 million dollar appropriation in the state Senate’s budget would enable Audubon North Carolina to purchase a portion of one of the state's last…