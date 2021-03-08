-
It's hard to believe, but Chatham County Line has been making music for two decades. The band's new release is called 'Strange Fascination' and is the…
We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. This time, Pinecone Director William Lewis…
The Be Loud Sophie Foundation is holding its annual event at The Cat's Cradle this weekend. It's the sixth year for the benefit and this time it features…
We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. This time, Yep Roc recording artists Mandolin…
We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. This week, Chatham County Line's Dave Wilson…
Chatham County Line is back with a record devoted to their fans. For years the bluegrass band has included a well-chosen cover or two in their live shows.…
Songs We Love is a series and a podcast that looks at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our new music discovery stream, WUNC Music.On…