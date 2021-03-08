-
Outgoing Raleigh Mayor Charles Meeker is on somewhat of a farewell tour today. First off is the Human Relation Commission's "Unity Day" at the Convention…
-
A signature amusement center in Raleigh reopens tomorrow. Pullen Park, near NC State, will have several new features. Pullen Park has been a family…
-
Next Tuesday, voters will go to the polls in Raleigh to choose a new mayor. For the first time in a decade, they will pick someone who is not Charles…
-
Several dozen supporters staged a small rally this morning to support the passage of two separate city-wide bonds on the ballot for next week. If passed,…
-
Outgoing Raleigh Mayor Charles Meeker has made an endorsement for his successor. Meeker has thrown his support behind Nancy McFarlane, who served on the…
-
Candidates for Raleigh mayor and city council meet tonight for a candidate forum.For the first time in 10 years, there is no incumbent running for mayor…
-
The Raleigh City Council has approved a proposal for a downtown light rail line.City council members voted last night to support a route that goes through…
-
Local election season officially gets underway today. Candidates are able to file for election in both Wake and Durham.The most crowded race is expected…
-
Raleigh Mayor Charles Meeker will not seek another term in office this fall. He made the announcement earlier today. Charles Meeker is known for staying…
-
Raleigh Mayor Charles Meeker gave his annual State of the City address today. Speaking at a Rotary Club meeting, Meeker summarized some of the city’s…