Carolina Demography

More than 1 million North Carolina residents have registered, or re-registered, to vote since the 2016 election. A lot of the new voters are young - and…
North Carolina's public education institutions must improve the pipeline from ninth grade through postsecondary graduation to meet future workforce needs.…
Preparations for the 2020 Census are underway in North Carolina, one of the fastest growing states in the nation poised to get another congressional seat…
Nearly half of all adults in North Carolina were born outside the state, according to an analysis by the Carolina Population Center.Work, education and…
The mass exodus of millions of African-Americans from the rural south to large urban areas across the United States was nothing more than great. During…
New data released by the U.S. Census Bureau paints a complex picture of the changing demographics in western North Carolina. Carolina Public Press…
The North Carolina Rural Center is holding its 2014 Rural Assembly today in Raleigh. It’s been two years since the last gathering.2013 was not a good year…
The Carolina Population Center at UNC is debuting a new unit this week that will focus on translating complicated Census data for businesses and the…