On a recent Saturday, the International Civil Rights Center and Museum at the old Woolworth's in Greensboro was buzzing with visitors. This year, the…
This August, students at four elementary schools in rural Stanly County will return from summer vacation to fresh pencils, notebooks, and signs announcing…
As a black boy growing up in Florida, Terrance Ruth was inspired to become a teacher not by anyone at his school, but by his mother. She was a nurse at a…
Activist groups in Wake County are urging the U.S. Department of Education to take action against what they say are discriminatory disciplinary practices…
Note: this is a rebroadcast from August 27, 2015Across the South, black students have a higher rate of being suspended or expelled than white students,…
A new report reveals that across the South, school districts are disproportionately suspending and expelling black students. The study out of the…
