Beaufort County

-
At the end of the 18th century it was very common for women to die during childbirth. Many men had multiple wives, and fathers were often left to raise…
-
At the end of the 18th century it was very common for women to die during childbirth. Many men had multiple wives, and fathers were often left to raise…
-
More than a dozen people were taken to hospitals and an estimated 200 homes were severely damaged or destroyed following multiple tornado touchdowns in…
-
EMS officials in an eastern North Carolina county will have to expand their services as another rural hospital shuts down. The Vidant Pungo Hospital in…
-
The NOAA’s Monitor National Marine Sanctuary held a ceremony in Beaufort yesterday to unveil sign recognizing the 40th anniversary of the USS Monitor's…