2017 election

-
Updated 8:51 a.m. November 11, 2017In Raleigh, unaffiliated incumbent Nancy McFarlane won a fourth term as mayor of the state's capital city.With all 108…
-
Voters in Virginia and New Jersey are choosing new governors. Both races began with an emphasis on statewide issues such as property taxes and education…
-
Voters everywhere from small towns to major cities across North Carolina will select their mayors, city council members, and other local positions on…
-
Raleigh Mayor Nancy MacFarlane was the clear choice of voters in yesterday’s municipal election, but did not get enough votes to avoid a runoff.Macfarlane…