2012 NC Primary

-
Electing a sheriff – even in one of North Carolina’s largest counties – doesn’t usually draw a lot of attention. But this year’s democratic primary in...
-
On Tuesday afternoon, Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz greeted supporters at a Raleigh Baptist church and taped a town-hall style interview with…
-
The races are set for primary runoff elections in two months.Gurnal Scott: Several Council of State races, congressional contests and state legislative…
-
If you have a questions about today's primary ballot, there is a number to call for assistance.Gurnal Scott: Faculty and law students at UNC Chapel Hill…
-
Voters will go to the polls tomorrow with a lot of decisions to make. Local and statewide nominees will be determined, as will a constitutional amendment…
-
North Carolina's early voting period comes to an end today.Gurnal Scott: Several key races and a controversial amendment question on marriage has kept…
-
Congressman Walter Jones has handily won North Carolina’s Third District since 1995. Now it’s re-election time again and this may be his biggest fight…
-
North Carolina voters will decide on Tuesday whether to join thirty other states that have amended their constitutions to ban same-sex marriage. North…
-
The top Republican candidates for State Auditor are seeking support in the final week before ballots are cast.Gurnal Scott: There's an interesting trend…
-
The Democratic candidates wanting to be the state's next Lieutenant Governor are working to show voters the differences between them.Gurnal Scott: State…