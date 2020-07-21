Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Housing Is A Commodity. Yet Jesse Hamilton McCoy II Fights For It As A Human Right

Headshot of McCoy.
Courtesy of Jesse Hamilton McCoy II
Jesse Hamilton McCoy II is a Durham-based lawyer who is fighting unjust evictions in Durham County, North Carolina.

There were not many other poor students in his class at law school. Jesse Hamilton McCoy II knew that most of the laws he learned about were not written or enforced by working class Black people. 

As the first in his family — and one of the few in his community —  to attend college, McCoy could easily point to his own story as evidence of the classic American dream narrative. Instead, he chooses to frame his story as an exception to the rule and dedicates himself to those in his community that he saw drop out of school to help pay the family bills or turn to illegal work when turned down from other jobs.

He talks to host Anita Rao about the ways the justice system can prioritize humanity over the market as evictions cases return to courts after a months-long pause. McCoy is a housing lawyer, the James Scott Farrin Lecturing Fellow at Duke Law and supervising attorney for the Duke Law Civil Jushtice Clinic. He runs a Durham County eviction diversion program in partnership with Legal Aid of North Carolina.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJesse Hamilton McCoy IIHousingEvictions
Stay Connected
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Related Stories