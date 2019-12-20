Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Political Junkie: Impeachment Vote, Biden, Buttigieg and the Bloomberg Factor

Yang, Buttigieg and Warren at the debate.
(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
/
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg listens during a Democratic presidential primary debate Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles.

The House of Representatives voted mostly along party lines to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The next step would send impeachment papers to the Senate, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is delaying that action until Senate leaders reach an agreement on the ground rules of the trial.

Meanwhile, a new Gallup Poll shows Trump’s approval rating has moved up during the impeachment proceedings. What does it all mean? Political Junkie Ken Rudin talks about this historic moment and how it compares to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton. He also weighs in on the latest round of the Democratic debates. Most polls have former Vice President Joe Biden leading the pack, but an Iowa State University poll has South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg as the frontrunner for the upcoming Iowa Democratic Presidential Caucus. Rudin talks about Biden, Bernie, Buttigieg and the Michael Bloomberg factor. Plus, Republican U.S. Reps. Mark Meadows and Mark Walker both announced they will not run in 2020. What does that mean for the political landscape of North Carolina? Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins host Anita Rao for another passionate political discussion.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsPolitical JunkieKen RudinImpeachment2020 Presidential Election
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Related Stories