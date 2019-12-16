Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

From The Basketball Court To the Courtroom: Meet Fred Lind

Fred Lind poses in his Duke jersey.
Lind stands with a visiting colleage from South Korea, a full head taller than him.

Fred Lind recently retired as the top attorney at the Guilford County Public Defender’s office. A job he thought would only last a few years became a 45-year commitment to the community.

When Lind first started in the ‘70s, there were only a few public defenders offices in the state. But the law is not what brought Lind to North Carolina — it was basketball. Growing up in the suburbs of Chicago, Lind came to know Duke University as a school with a stellar basketball team. Lind eventually joined that team on a scholarship and was called from the bench in 1968 to help Duke win against Carolina in triple overtime. He played against UCLA when they had a future Hall of Famer on the team who would later be known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.  While Lind’s dreams of professional basketball did not quite pan out, he found a new court to flex his skills. He joins host Frank Stasio to share his stories from life inside and outside the courtroom.

